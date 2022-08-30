Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park

article

Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood.

On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a 2012-2015 Kia Optima.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.