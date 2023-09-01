Hobart man arrested after drugs, guns found in raid on NW Indiana home

Charges are pending against a Hobart man who was arrested during a raid Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Acting on a tip, authorities executed a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of South Lawrence Street in Hobart at about 7 a.m., according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

Alexander Taylor, 20, was taken into custody during the raid on his home, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in the statement. Officers recovered $49,766 in cash, three pistols, and three rifles from the property.

Officials also seized an array of drugs including 49.5 pounds in raw marijuana, 1.2 pounds of packaged marijuana, 5.2 pounds of pre-rolled cigars and cigarettes containing marijuana, 38 pounds of gummy THC edibles, 45.4 pounds of THC wax, a half pound of mushrooms and 1,010 THC vape cartridges.

"I would like to commend the Lake County Drug Task Force and Lake County SWAT Team for their hard work and professionalism in bringing this suspect to justice," Martinez Jr. said.

Taylor is currently being held in the Lake County Jail pending criminal charges.