Hoffman Estates Police K9 Ajax returns to duty after injury

A Hoffman Estates Police Department K9 Ajax has returned to duty after treatment for a mouth injury, according to police.

What we know:

During a training exercise in November, Ajax sustained a mouth injury, according to Hoffman Estates Police Department. Ajax received specialized care at the Veterinary Dental Center in Aurora thanks to a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation. The treatment included a dental implant procedure.

Medical staff cleared Ajax for duty on Saturday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Sergeant Adam Marak and Ajax (Sergeant Adam Marak)

"We are deeply grateful to the National Police Dog Foundation for stepping in to help us care for Ajax. Our K9 officers are vital to the safety of our community, and this support ensures Ajax can continue serving alongside his handler," Chief Kasia Cawley said.