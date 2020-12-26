Holiday mystery: Gingerbread monolith appears in SF park on Christmas Day

The Bay Area had its very own mysterious monolith that appeared on Christmas morning.

Unlike the shiny metal objects that have popped up on the Central Coast, in Utah and in Romania, this one was more seasonably appropriate -- it's made of gingerbread.

The festive figure was placed in San Francisco's Corona Heights Park. Some people who were up early for a walk discovered it on Friday.

Parks and Rec Manager Phil Ginsburg tells KQED that it will be left up "until the cookie crumbles."

According to photos posted on Reddit, the cookie crumbled Saturday morning.