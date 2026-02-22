Fire on Chicago’s NW Side displaces nearly two dozen people, police say

The Brief Nearly two dozen people were displaced by a fire on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday night. Two people were treated at the scene but did not need hospitalization, police said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire that spread to two buildings on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Saturday night left nearly two dozen people, including 10 children, displaced.

What we know:

Police and fire crews responded to the scene a little before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of N. Hamlin Avenue in Logan Square, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The fire started near a residential building and spread to at least one other building, police said.

Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics, but they did not require hospitalization.

In total, 12 adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was called in to help those affected and first responders had a warming station at the scene.

Police did not give any indication as to what may have caused the fire.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the fire.