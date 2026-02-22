Expand / Collapse search

I-57 shooting on Chicago’s South Side leads to injuries, lane closures, ISP says

By Alex Ortiz
Published  February 22, 2026 7:48am CST
A reported shooting on Interstate 57 on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning led to injuries and temporary lane closures.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on I-57 northbound just north of Halsted Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene for the shooting that resulted in injuries, although the ISP did not specify how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Northbound lanes were closed to traffic for the investigation, but they reopened around 6:30 a.m.

ISP said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the agency’s Zone 1 at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

 Witnesses can remain anonymous.

  • The information in this story was provided by the Illinois State Police.

