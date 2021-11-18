Holiday tradition: Christkindlmarket opens in Daley Plaza on Friday

Christkindlmarket enthusiasts paid extra to be there for a VIP opening night on Thursday, before free admission opens to the public Friday.

Attendees were excited for two big reasons.

First, it is the 25th anniversary for this very special Chicago holiday tradition.

Number two: they're back in person, which couldn't happen last year because of the pandemic.

"It's so cool to see this back again," said Amelia Mariano, who attended opening night. "You see all the really cool booths around here and you just want to buy everything."

"As a person who is new to the city, it is a great way to see everyone enjoying something together," said Nishanth Lavendra. "It also really marks the beginning of the holidays in Chicago."

Christkindlmarket — open Nov. 19 through Christmas Eve — has grown from just 11 booths in its first year back in 1996 to 55 booths this year.

"I want to thank the folks that have been involved in putting this very special market on for 25 years strong," Lavendra told the assembled crowd.

Tons of traditional German food and authentic crafts rarely found outside Germany are for sale, and if you're of age, don't forget to sample the gluhwein (spiced wine).

If you're unable to make it to Christkindlmarket here on Daley Plaza, or right next to Wrigley Field on Gallagher Way, there is a virtual ChristkindlMarket, where you can buy a lot of the collector's items. Just go to Christkindlmarket.com