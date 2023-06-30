Homan Square shooting leaves man critically wounded

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was found inside a silver vehicle around 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road suffering from gunshot wounds to both arms, police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.