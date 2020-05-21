Home invader pistol-whips man in Douglas apartment, fires shots at building security: police

A couple returning home to their South Side apartment early Thursday was attacked by two burglars who later fired shots at building security, according to police.

Upon hearing voices in his Douglas apartment, the man opened the door at 12:30 a.m. and was pistol-whipped by one of the home invaders in the 2800 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

A woman ran and called 911, police said.

The suspects left the building and entered a dark-colored Jeep, with building security chasing them in their own vehicle, police said.

A passenger in the Jeep fired shots at the security while entering a ramp to an expressway, but no one was hit, police said.

The male victim refused medical treatment, police said. No arrests have been made.