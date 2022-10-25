Homeless man charged with setting fires in Evanston

A 52-year-old homeless man was arrested after allegedly setting fire to two trash cans and a patch of grass in north suburban Evanston last week.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 19, Evanston police responded to the CVS in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue to investigate a trash can engulfed in flames near a bus stop.

A review of nearby surveillance cameras revealed a man purposely set the fire and left the scene on foot, police said.

The investigation then expanded to include two other incidents. A few hours before the trash can fire, a grass fire had been set in the 900 block of Howard Street.

In addition, about two hours after the trash can fire, a second trash can was set on fire at Ridge Avenue and Howard Street, which is located inside the city of Chicago limits, police said.

Surveillance video revealed the same suspect set all three fires.

On Oct. 20, Evanston police located the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Michael Flynn, police said. He allegedly admitted to officers that he set the fires.

Flynn has been charged with one count of arson. He's being held at the Cook County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

His next court date is set for Nov. 14 in Skokie.