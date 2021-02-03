Homes burglarized in Brighton Park: police

Police are warning residents of three burglaries reported recently in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone broke into homes through an unlocked door or garage and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burgalries happened:

About 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3200 block of West 38th Street;

Between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Avenue; and

Between 5 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 3800 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One police at 312-747-8382.