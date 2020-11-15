Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
5
Wind Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Child Abduction Emergency
until MON 2:00 PM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, La Porte County, Porter County
Administrative Message
until SUN 4:00 PM CST, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County

Homes burglarized in Grand Crossing

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into homes through an opened window and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one incident the person confronted the victim with a gun before stealing property.

The robberies happened between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6, about 4:30 a.m. Nov. 7 and about 5 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.