Homes burglarized in Grand Crossing

Police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into homes through an opened window and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert. In one incident the person confronted the victim with a gun before stealing property.

The robberies happened between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Nov. 6, about 4:30 a.m. Nov. 7 and about 5 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.