Homes burglarized in South Shore: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Shore residents about three residential burglaries reported recently in the South Side neighborhood.
In each incident, someone came home to find that a burglar had pried open a door or window, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened:
- About 12:18 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;
- About 4 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue; and
- About 10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue.
Police did not provide a description of any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.