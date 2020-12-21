Homes burglarized in South Shore: police

Chicago police are warning South Shore residents about three residential burglaries reported recently in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, someone came home to find that a burglar had pried open a door or window, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 12:18 a.m. Nov. 30 in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue;

About 4 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 6800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue; and

About 10 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.