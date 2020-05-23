Homes burglarized on the South Side: police

Chicago police are warning residents of three residential burglaries reported in April and May on the South Side.

In each incident someone entered an empty home and stole appliances and copper piping, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between about noon April 25 and 11 a.m. April 26 in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue;

Between about midnight April 20 and 2:45 p.m. May 2 in the 4200 block of South King Drive; and

Between about 7 a.m. May 17 and 10:30 a.m. May 18 in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8380.