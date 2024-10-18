Homewood Brewing Company opens, honors Juice WRLD's legacy
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - The Homewood Brewing Company held its grand opening Friday, honoring the memory of rapper Jarad "Juice WRLD" Higgins.
His mother, Carmela Wallace, hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Homewood Mayor Richard Hofeld cut the ribbon.
The brewery was founded in Higgins' honor, with a focus on addressing mental health and substance dependency.
A percentage of proceeds from an always-on-tap benefit beer will go to Live Free 999, the charity founded in his memory.
SOT
The Homewood-Flossmoor Viking Marching Band also took part in the festivities.
Higgins’ brother, Brian Wallace, is leading the brewing efforts, while Head Chef Robert Lauderdale oversees the kitchen.
The menu features dishes inspired by Higgins' aunt's Creole cooking, which he grew up eating.