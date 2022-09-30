Homewood carjacking: Family dog stolen after victim's car is stolen at gunpoint

article

A victim is searching for their dog and vehicle after being carjacked in Homewood Friday night.

At about 5:55 p.m., a victim was standing outside his vehicle in the 18600 block of Harwood Avenue, when an offender entered the driver's side of the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim then got into the passenger's side of the vehicle, at which time, the offender displayed a firearm and proceeded to drive away.

As the vehicle began to move, the victim fell out of the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle was the family pet, an 11-month-old golden retriever puppy.

His name is Cooper, and he has a shaved back.

The offender is described as a Black man who appeared to be in his 20s, police said.

He was in all gray clothing.

The stolen car is a 2015 Subaru SUV.

Anyone with information on Cooper or the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit in Homewood at (708) 206-3420.