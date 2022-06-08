Homicide investigation underway after man found near Ford City Mall with cord wrapped around his neck

A man was found with a cord wrapped around his neck near Ford City Mall Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4300 block of West Ford City Drive.

The man is about 40 to 50 years old, police said.

According to police, he was found at about 5:40 a.m. in a parking lot with a cord wrapped around his neck.

The victim was pronounced on scene.

Area One detectives are investigating this as a homicide.