Homicide suspect arrested after chase from Calumet Park to Chicago

A homicide suspect was arrested Wednesday after a chase from south suburban Calumet Park to Chicago left an officer hurt.

Officers spotted a vehicle near 127th and Ashland and determined its driver was wanted for a homicide in another jurisdiction, Calumet Park police said in a statement.

As officers walked to the vehicle, the driver pulled away and struck their squad car, police said.

The driver went north on Interstate 57 and crashed at 99th and Racine in Chicago, police said. The driver was arrested after trying to run away.

In the process of the arrest, a Calumet Heights police officer suffered a minor injury and went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

No charges were announced.