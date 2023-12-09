Honoring Major Taylor: Chicago task force advances act for cycling legend

Another historical figure with Chicagoan ties is being honored by the Bronzeville Trail Task Force.

On Saturday, leaders announced the filing of the Marshall 'Major' Taylor Congressional Gold Medal Act.

Taylor was known as the "world's fastest man" and became the first African-American world champion in cycling in 1899.

First District Congressman Jonathan Jackson has been leading the charge and says it all began with a book.

Related article

"This is an author. He is a great cyclist but he is also an author," Jackson said. "He wrote a book and I'm like ‘wow, I would definitely read an autobiography of this gentleman.’ And I started reading it and it just opened up and it was like seeing a rose and the petals just continued to blossom."

Major Taylor passed away 91 years ago. He was born in Indianapolis and spent the final two years of his life in Chicago.

He is remembered locally with a bike path dedication in the Dan Ryan Woods, a painted mural along a pedestrian bridge over the Little Calumet River, and a bike club named in his honor.