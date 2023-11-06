Hootie & the Blowfish announce 2024 'Summer Camp with Trucks Tour'

Hootie & the Blowfish are hitting the road once again in 2024 as they embark on their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, which will feature special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

The pop-rock group consists of Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker, and Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, who originally formed the band during their college days at the University of South Carolina, will be making their way through 43 cities across the United States and Canada. This marks their first full tour since 2019.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour will start in Dallas, Texas, on May 30, 2024, and will include a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, on August 9, 2024.

Ticket sales for the tour are set to begin on Friday, November 10, at 10 a.m. via Hootie.com. However, Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers will get a special presale opportunity, starting on Tuesday, November 7, at 12 p.m. This presale will run until Thursday, November 9, at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit Hootie.com.