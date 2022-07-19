Fire reported at Hoover Dam, tourist video appears to show small explosion

Police in Boulder City, Nevada are responding to a fire at the Hoover Dam Tuesday.

Police confirmed to FOX Television Stations they have crews on the way to the Hoover Dam, which sits at the border of Arizona and Nevada along the Colorado River.

Just before 11 a.m. local time, Boulder City Police tweeted the fire had been extinguished.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are not yet known. A video posted minutes earlier to social media appeared to show a small explosion.

The dam, which generates enough hydroelectric power to serve 1.3 million people, is a popular tourist destination. A video posted to Twitter at 10:11 a.m. local time claimed to be from a woman touring the dam when she heard an explosion and saw fire.

The video shows a thick gray plume of smoke and some flames coming up from the lower area of the facility.

A voice off-screen can be heard saying, "There’s just been an incident here at the Hoover Dam."

"My goodness, something’s just blown up," a woman says.

It wasn’t clear yet if anyone had been injured.

The Hoover Dam supplies power to Nevada, Arizona and California.

This is a developing story. Stay with your local FOX station for developments.