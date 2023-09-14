Horseshoe in Hammond affected by recent ransomware attacks targeting casinos

Many people have been affected by recent ransomware attacks targeting casinos.

Two of the world's largest casino-hotel companies, MGM Resorts and Caesars, fell victim to the attacks.

Caesars, which is the parent company of several Indiana casinos, including the Horseshoe in Hammond, recently revealed that the personal information of its loyalty club program members was compromised in the attack.

As a response, they have announced the provision of free credit monitoring services to affected individuals.