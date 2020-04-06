Hospital staff cheers as mom leaves hospital after beating COVID-19

A mother of five was cheered on by hospital staff as she left Staten Island University Hospital following a battle with COVID-19.

Christina Paz, 47, was discharged from the hospital on April 4 after a 15-day stay at the hospital.

Credit: Staten Island University Hospital via Storyful

Video shows healthcare workers lining the corridors to clap and cheer her departure. At the end of the video, Paz was reunited with her husband.

