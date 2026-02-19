Indiana pushes forward on Bears stadium plan in Hammond; mayor says it’s not a bluff

The Brief Indiana lawmakers unanimously passed Senate Bill 27 to create a stadium authority and financing structure for a potential Bears stadium in Hammond. The proposal would establish a public-private partnership and allow bonds to be repaid through stadium district taxes. The bill now heads to the Indiana House for further consideration.



Indiana lawmakers have advanced legislation creating a stadium authority and financing framework to potentially bring the Chicago Bears to a new publicly supported development near Wolf Lake in Hammond, with the proposal now heading to the state House.

What we know:

From Sky Fox, a stretch of land near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana is now at the center of a major development push that could bring the Chicago Bears across state lines.

Indiana lawmakers have unanimously passed Senate Bill 27 setting up the legal and financial framework for a potential stadium project in Hammond. The bill now heads to the Indiana House.

If ultimately approved and signed by Governor Mike Braun, SB 27 would create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority a governing body empowered to acquire land, oversee development, and issue bonds to help finance construction.

The proposal establishes a public-private partnership model, with the Bears expected to contribute roughly $2 billion toward the project. Bonds would be repaid through revenue generated in the stadium district including admissions taxes, food and beverage taxes, and innkeeper’s taxes.

Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. says residents deserve clarity about how that funding would work.

"We expect an admissions tax on everyone entering the facility to help pay back the bonds," McDermott said.

He added that visitors staying overnight would also contribute.

"The Lake County innkeeper’s tax is going to go up for the people that come to Hammond and stay the night."

The mayor said a Lake County food and beverage tax is also expected to be implemented and that Porter County could follow suit.

"I know county officials have been briefed on this," he said.

McDermott acknowledged concerns from residents who are already feeling financial strain.

"I realize there’s people that are struggling to make ends meet," he said.

He also noted that while large developments can raise property values, that can have ripple effects.

"I think it’s a good thing when property values rise …but unfortunately, that also drags up your tax rate as well."

"Illinois Didn’t Treat the Bears Like the Pride of the State"

McDermott also weighed in on the political backdrop of the proposal.

He said Illinois did not treat the Bears "like they are the pride and joy of the state."

Some believe Indiana’s push is simply leverage to pressure Illinois lawmakers. McDermott rejected that.

He emphasized this is not a bluff and noted leaders crossed party lines to move the bill forward. McDermott, a Democrat, praised Republican Governor Mike Braun for working collaboratively to advance SB 27.

Property Acquisition, Practice Facility and Year-Round Venue

McDermott confirmed property acquisition would be required for the project. He also said the Bears’ practice facility would be located in Hammond, though he declined to identify the exact site.

The development would include a year-round entertainment venue positioning the area as more than just a game-day destination.

What It Means for Hammond

Hammond is home to roughly 77,000 residents. Average home prices range between $160,000 and $200,000, and typical property tax bills remain under $2,000 annually.

Local small businesses are watching closely.

Bridget Warner, owner of Blend Nutrition on Indianapolis Boulevard, says if the stadium moves forward, it would mean increased traffic from fans coming off I-80/94 and the Indiana Skyway.

"It’s going to be crazy," Warner said.

Regional Reaction

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton also responded after the state selected Hammond as its preferred site.

"Regional success benefits us all… Gary’s comeback is real," Melton said in a statement.

Gary’s airport sits about five miles from the proposed site, and McDermott says discussions are underway about improving access there as part of broader infrastructure planning.

What Happens Next?

SB 27 now heads to the Indiana House. It could be amended further before returning for final approval.

If passed by both chambers, it would go to Governor Braun for signature.

It’s important to note: SB 27 does not build the stadium. It creates the authority and financing structure necessary for land acquisition, due diligence, and formal negotiations.

Whether the Bears ultimately relocate will depend on final legislative approval, financial structuring, and the team’s commitment.

For now, Hammond finds itself at the center of a decision that could reshape Northwest Indiana and potentially the future of the Chicago Bears.