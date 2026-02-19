Expand / Collapse search

New Spinosaurus species to debut at Chicago Children's Museum

Published  February 19, 2026 9:44pm CST
Paul Sereno, a professor at the University of Chicago, led a team that discovered Spinosaurus mirabilis in Niger’s central Sahara. The species is named for its distinctive scimitar-shaped crest. 

The Brief

    • A newly discovered species, Spinosaurus mirabilis, found in the African Sahara, will go on display at the Chicago Children’s Museum on March 1.
    • The fossil was uncovered by a team led by Dr. Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago, hundreds of miles inland from where similar remains are typically found.
    • The discovery is featured on the cover of Science, and Sereno will speak at the exhibit’s opening.

CHICAGO - A newly discovered species of Spinosaurus unearthed in the African Sahara will go on display at the Chicago Children’s Museum beginning March 1.

What we know:

The fossil was discovered by a team of paleontologists led by Dr. Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago. Researchers say the remains were found hundreds of miles inland from the present-day African shoreline, where most fossils of the large, fish-eating dinosaur have previously been located.

Scientists have named the species Spinosaurus mirabilis, describing it as a rare and unusual find among theropod dinosaurs. The discovery is featured on the cover of the journal Science.

The exhibit opens at 2 p.m. on March 1. Sereno is expected to attend and speak about what researchers are calling a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

