New Spinosaurus species to debut at Chicago Children’s Museum

The Brief A newly discovered species, Spinosaurus mirabilis, found in the African Sahara, will go on display at the Chicago Children’s Museum on March 1. The fossil was uncovered by a team led by Dr. Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago, hundreds of miles inland from where similar remains are typically found. The discovery is featured on the cover of Science, and Sereno will speak at the exhibit’s opening.



A newly discovered species of Spinosaurus unearthed in the African Sahara will go on display at the Chicago Children’s Museum beginning March 1.

What we know:

The fossil was discovered by a team of paleontologists led by Dr. Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago. Researchers say the remains were found hundreds of miles inland from the present-day African shoreline, where most fossils of the large, fish-eating dinosaur have previously been located.

Scientists have named the species Spinosaurus mirabilis, describing it as a rare and unusual find among theropod dinosaurs. The discovery is featured on the cover of the journal Science.

The exhibit opens at 2 p.m. on March 1. Sereno is expected to attend and speak about what researchers are calling a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.