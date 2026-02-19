New Spinosaurus species to debut at Chicago Children’s Museum
CHICAGO - A newly discovered species of Spinosaurus unearthed in the African Sahara will go on display at the Chicago Children’s Museum beginning March 1.
What we know:
The fossil was discovered by a team of paleontologists led by Dr. Paul Sereno of the University of Chicago. Researchers say the remains were found hundreds of miles inland from the present-day African shoreline, where most fossils of the large, fish-eating dinosaur have previously been located.
Scientists have named the species Spinosaurus mirabilis, describing it as a rare and unusual find among theropod dinosaurs. The discovery is featured on the cover of the journal Science.
The exhibit opens at 2 p.m. on March 1. Sereno is expected to attend and speak about what researchers are calling a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.