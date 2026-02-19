Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old in custody after Gresham domestic dispute turns violent: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  February 19, 2026 10:10pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man is in custody after a domestic disturbance turned violent Thursday evening in the 900 block of W. 79th Street in Gresham.
    • Police said the 19-year-old allegedly struck a 34-year-old man in the left arm with a sharp object during a physical altercation.
    • The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and detectives are investigating as charges remain pending.

CHICAGO - One person is in custody and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. 79th Street due to a domestic disturbance in a home.

A 19-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a 34-year-old man, police said. The 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and struck the 34-year-old in the left arm. 

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old remained on the scene and was arrested. Charges are still pending, and the weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoGreshamNews