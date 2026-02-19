19-year-old in custody after Gresham domestic dispute turns violent: police
CHICAGO - One person is in custody and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. 79th Street due to a domestic disturbance in a home.
A 19-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a 34-year-old man, police said. The 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and struck the 34-year-old in the left arm.
The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.
The 19-year-old remained on the scene and was arrested. Charges are still pending, and the weapon was recovered from the scene.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.