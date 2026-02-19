19-year-old in custody after Gresham domestic dispute turns violent: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man is in custody after a domestic disturbance turned violent Thursday evening in the 900 block of W. 79th Street in Gresham. Police said the 19-year-old allegedly struck a 34-year-old man in the left arm with a sharp object during a physical altercation. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and detectives are investigating as charges remain pending.



One person is in custody and another hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Gresham on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. 79th Street due to a domestic disturbance in a home.

A 19-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with a 34-year-old man, police said. The 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a sharp object and struck the 34-year-old in the left arm.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The 19-year-old remained on the scene and was arrested. Charges are still pending, and the weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.