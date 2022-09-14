Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

A house has partially collapsed after a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue has caused both sides of a home to collapse.

A man in his 60s was inside the residence at the time of the explosion, officials said. He had to climb through the rubble to escape the collapsed home.

The man had no visible injuries but was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.