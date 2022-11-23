House explosion in New Chicago, Indiana leaves 1 dead

One woman is dead after her home exploded in New Chicago, Ind. around noon on Wednesday.

Officials say the woman has not yet been identified. The explosion happened at a home on Decatur Avenue and 25th Street right outside of Lake Station.

State fire marshals are on scene investigating. Neighbors say the explosion was so loud that it could be felt a block away.

"It took a little while with the amount of fire that was there when we got here. I would say it probably took us a good 45 minutes, maybe an hour to get it under control and then start over haul getting the hot spots," a fire official on the scene said.

Authorities on scene say there was a build up of gas, but it is unclear what triggered it.

Investigators have brought K9 units to the scene to assist the investigation.