House fire breaks out on Chicago's South Side
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CHICAGO - A house caught fire Wednesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.
What we know:
The fire started around 5 a.m. at a residence located at 10436 S. Emerald Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Video from the scene showed several people on stretchers outside the home with a large presence of paramedics and firefighters.
What we don't know:
The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear and officials have not said if anyone was hospitalized.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department.