House fire breaks out on Chicago's South Side

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A house caught fire Wednesday morning in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire started around 5 a.m. at a residence located at 10436 S. Emerald Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed several people on stretchers outside the home with a large presence of paramedics and firefighters.

What we don't know:

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear and officials have not said if anyone was hospitalized.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.