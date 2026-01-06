House fire on Chicago's Far South Side leaves person seriously wounded

The Brief A person was seriously injured after a fire broke out early Tuesday at a home in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. Firefighters found a person inside the home and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital as the cause is investigated.



What we know:

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home in the 11000 block of South State Street, according to police.

Firefighters found a male victim with unknown injuries and took him to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said there were no other reported injuries.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.