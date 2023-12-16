House fire in Blue Island displaces three people

Three people are displaced after their home in Blue Island went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2900 block of 139th Place. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the windows.

All three people were able to escape the home safely without any injuries and firefighters quickly put out the flames, according to officials.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people affected by the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.