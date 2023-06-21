House hits the market on America’s oldest residential street for $500K

Image 1 of 10 ▼ ((Credit: Patrick Conway/The Conway Team))

A home on America’s oldest residential street recently hit the market.

The property was built around 1728 – when the nation was still a colony – and is considered to be one of the oldest homes in Philadelphia and the United States.

According to its listing description, the home is located at 122 Elfreths Aly and is made up of three bedrooms and one bathroom. It also contains many original details including a Dutch door, fireplace mantel and colonial stairs.

The first floor features a spacious living room area with historic windows, a den with exposed beams and a private landscaped garden area.

The home features hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces. (Credit: Patrick Conway/The Conway Team)

Meanwhile, the second level has an expansive bedroom, a brick fireplace and a bathroom with a soaking tub.

The second floor of home. (Credit: Patrick Conway/The Conway Team)

The third floor features another large bedroom with a cathedral-style ceiling and two walk-in closets.

The property’s lower level has a Kitchen and dining room area with two original brick alcoves – the perfect setting for a potential wine cellar, according to the listing agent.

A kitchen area with two original brick alcoves. (Credit: Patrick Conway/The Conway Team)

"Owning a home on this historic cobblestone Aly is considered to be very admirable," the listing description notes.

The house is located in the heart of Old City. Elfreth’s Aly consists of 32 Federal-style homes and is registered as a National Historic Landmark.

RELATED: Walt Disney's 'Storybook Mansion' is available for rent; here's how much it'll cost

But before you reach for your credit card, heads up: The property is already listed as "under contract."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.