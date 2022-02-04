House set on fire, shots erupt shortly after in Englewood

A house was set on fire and shot at Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Around 1:55 a.m., police responded to call of shots fired and found an object was set on fire and thrown through the front window of a home in the 1300 block of West 73rd Place, police said.

A basket of clothes on fire inside the house and shots were fired at the home, police said.

Residents in the home were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the house, police said.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.