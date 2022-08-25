Housing complex going up in Illinois Medical District to serve veterans, disabled residents
CHICAGO - One of Chicago’s oldest nonprofits is stepping into the affordable housing market.
Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind and visually impaired, is leading the development of the Foglia Residences.
A groundbreaking event took place Thursday. The Foglia Residences will be a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the Illinois Medical District.
Apartments in the nine-story structure will be reserved for veterans and residents living with disabilities.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024.