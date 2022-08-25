Housing complex going up in Illinois Medical District to serve veterans, disabled residents

One of Chicago’s oldest nonprofits is stepping into the affordable housing market.

Chicago Lighthouse, which serves the blind and visually impaired, is leading the development of the Foglia Residences.

A groundbreaking event took place Thursday. The Foglia Residences will be a mixed-use affordable housing complex in the Illinois Medical District.

Apartments in the nine-story structure will be reserved for veterans and residents living with disabilities.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.