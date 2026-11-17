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The Brief International health officials have pulled the United States’ measles-free status. 2026 has been the worst year for measles cases in the United States since 1991. According to the CDC, Pennsylvania has 1,529 measles cases, the most in the country.



International health officials have pulled the United States’ measles-free status.

It comes as the virus is surging — there's already been more than twice as many U.S. cases this year than there were in 2025.

United States loses measles elimination status

Big picture view:

The Pan American Health Organization, part of the World Health Organization, ended America's measles elimination status on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after reviewing data that shows the virus has been circulating in the country for at least 12 months.

2026 has been the worst year for measles cases in the United States since 1991.

As of Nov. 13, there were 5,412 confirmed cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). That’s more than twice as many cases as the previous year.

Which states have the most measles cases?

By the numbers:

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania has the most measles cases in the country.

The state has 1,529 documented measles cases. In 2025, the state had just 16 cases.

A full list of measles cases per state is available below. The data is current as of Nov. 12, 2026.