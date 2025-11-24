How to spot signs of Alzheimer's disease in a loved one

The Brief Alzheimer's disease affects about 250,000 older adults in Illinois. Experts and those who have had to take care of loved ones with the disease shared how you can spot the signs.



Many families only see each other a few times a year. When everyone gathers, you may notice small changes in someone you love. Experts say this extra time together can help you spot early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s changes the brain and makes it harder to think, remember, and do everyday tasks. In Illinois, about 250,600 older adults live with Alzheimer’s. More than 315,000 family members in the state provide unpaid care to loved ones with dementia.

What to look for

Patricia McClure Chessier lost her mother to Alzheimer’s nearly 21 years ago.

She later became an author to help families understand the disease. She said changes often show up in everyday behavior.



"A lot of people do not expect changes at first," she said. "You know how someone usually acts. When their usual behavior feels different, that is something to pay attention to."



She said these signs can be early clues:

Repeating the same questions or stories

Becoming quiet when they used to talk a lot

Struggling with tasks they once did easily

Forgetting steps in a recipe they knew by heart

Looking confused in a familiar place

"It is the pattern that matters," she said. "If you see the same thing again and again, it is a good idea to look into it."

Memory changes vs. normal aging

Olivia Matongo is the vice president of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. She said busy family parties can make changes easier to see.

"When everyone is together, there is a lot going on," she said. "For someone living with the disease, that can be too much. That is when families notice things they had missed before."

She said it is important to know the difference between typical aging and memory problems that affect daily life.

"Everyone forgets things sometimes," she said. "We look for memory loss that gets in the way of daily life. If a person can’t finish tasks they once did easily or gets confused in places they know well, that is when it is time to check in with a doctor."

How to talk about it

Patricia said the best way to bring up concerns is with kindness.

"It helps to say, ‘I care about you, and I want to know how you are feeling,’" she said. "You want the person to feel supported, not judged."

Choose a calm moment, listen first and give the person time to share how they feel.

What to do next

Here are some other tips on how to help a loved one with Alzheimer's:

Talk with a doctor if you notice repeated changes.

Keep notes on what you are seeing so you can share them.

Reach out for help and support early.

Call the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour helpline for guidance.

The helpline can explain symptoms, answer questions and connect families with local resources.