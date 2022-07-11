How to find deals on Amazon Prime Day

One of the most anticipated days of the year for shoppers is just hours away.

Amazon Prime Day begins Tuesday.

In a FOX 32 Special "Money Saver" Report, we have some tips on how to find not only a good deal but some steals too.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Here are a few more tips for getting the most out of Amazon Prime Day.

Check return policies before buying. A third-party seller may not have the same return policy as Amazon itself.

Download the Edison Mail app to continue tracking prices of items you recently purchased. You may qualify for an additional discount.

While Amazon Prime Day is Tuesday and Wednesday, don’t forget it’s for members only.