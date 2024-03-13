Human remains found inside vehicle pulled from Illinois river

Human remains were found in a submerged vehicle in a river in Rockford earlier this month.

The car, submerged in the Pecatonica River, was located by fishermen, prompting an extensive recovery effort.

Upon closer inspection, authorities found that the car may be connected to a missing person’s report dating back to 1976. Everett Hawley and Clarence Owens were last spotted on February 19 of that year, driving a gold Chevy Impala. Subsequently, they were reported missing.

No progress in the investigation occurred until authorities verified that the car discovered in the river was a 1966 gold Chevy Impala.

Furthermore, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was summoned to the location following the discovery of a bone inside the vehicle.

Over time, additional remains emerged, totaling over 100 skeletal fragments. While efforts to recover more remains are underway, authorities are uncertain about the feasibility of retrieving all missing fragments. It was determined, however, that the bones were from two individuals. The age and gender of the individuals are unknown at this time.

Personal belongings discovered inside the vehicle provided additional leads. However, the coroner's office said further investigation is needed to understand the full sequence of events.

If anyone has any information on this case, you can report tips to 825-319 6400.