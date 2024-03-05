Human trafficking bust: 5 men arrested on sexual abuse charges in Danville

Illinois State Police arrested five men following an anti-human trafficking operation in the Danville area last week.

Troopers with the Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted a two-day investigation, beginning Feb. 28, working to identify individuals paying for sex.

The following men were arrested and charged with several felonies:

Salem K. Khan (37) – Cheektowaga, NY

Brett A. Wright (42) – Danville, IL

Eric H. Schmidt (46) – Lisle, IL

Andrew M. Cravens (44) – Danville, IL

Bradley J. Wagoner (46) – Westville, IL

(left to right) Salem Khan, Brett Wright, Eric Schmidt, Andrew Cravens and Bradley Wagoner (Illinois State Police)

They were charged with Indecent Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child, Traveling to Meet a Child, and Solicitation to Meet a Child. Wagoner was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine - Less Than 5 Grams.

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text *233733. For more information, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org.