Humboldt Park businesses robbed at knifepoint

Authorities are warning businesses about a pair of armed robberies reported Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In each case, the suspect confronted an employee, pulled out a “long knife” and robbed the business of cash, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

In one of the hold-ups, the robber also tried to forcibly take a victim into the back of a business before running away, police said.

The first robbery happened at 5:34 a.m. in the 3200 block of West North Avenue, according to police. The other happened at 10:06 a.m. in the same block.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s standing 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and weighing about 220 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.