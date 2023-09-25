2 cars crash into storefronts blocks apart in Humboldt Park

Two cars crashed into retail stores blocks apart along North Avenue Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

The first crash happened around 7:40 p.m. when a 2018 Lincoln SUV was traveling eastbound when it lost control and struck a retail shop in the 3200 block of West North Avenue.

The driver ran away from the car, leaving two passengers in the vehicle.

Roughly three hours later, a 2005 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound when the 45-year-old driver lost control and struck a light pole and a parked car before coming to a stop in the storefront of a retail store in the 2700 block of West North Avenue.

Police said they believe the crash is alcohol-related.

No injuries were reported in either of the crashes.