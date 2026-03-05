1 in custody after Humboldt Park fight escalates into shooting

The Brief A 41-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a 60-year-old man during a fight in Humboldt Park. The victim was shot in the calf near Potomac and Karlov avenues and taken to the hospital in good condition. Police took the suspect into custody and said charges are pending.



A man was arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a fight Wednesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 41-year-old got into an argument with a 60-year-old man just before 8 p.m. near Potomac and Karlov avenues, according to Chicago police.

The argument turned physical and the 41-year-old pulled out a gun and fired once, striking the other man in the calf. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

After fleeing the scene, the other man was taken into custody by responding officers.

Police said charges are pending. Area Five detectives are investigating.