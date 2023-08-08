Firefighters injured in 2-alarm blaze in Humboldt Park

Two firefighters were hurt battling a two-alarm fire at a residence Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The fire began around 11 a.m. at a home located at 1714 N. Monticello Avenue.

Two Chicago Fire Department members suffered injuries in the blaze, officials said. They were transported to nearby hospitals in good condition, according to CFD.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.