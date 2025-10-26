Chicago crime: Suspect arrested in NW Side home invasion, sexual assault, CPD says

A suspect was arrested and charged in connection with a Northwest Side home invasion and sexual assault of a 33-year-old woman that took place earlier this month.

What we know:

Keith Finley, 46, was charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Keith Finley (Chicago Police Department)

Police said on Oct. 14, Finley allegedly broke into a home in the 900 block of N. Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. He then allegedly displayed a gun and sexually assaulted the victim.

Finley was arrested on Friday in the 600 block of N. Lorel Avenue without incident and charged.

He was expected to appear in court on Sunday for a detention hearing.