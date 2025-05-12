Humboldt Park shooting: Man critically hurt on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A man was critically injured in a shooting Monday evening on the West Side. The victim was shot in the back after a man got out of a black sedan and fired. No arrests have been made; Area Four detectives are investigating.



A 30-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side.

What we know:

The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street around 6:46 p.m. when someone got out of a black sedan and shot him in the back, according to Chicago police.

The male shooter then returned to the sedan and drove off heading east. He remains at large.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information should contact CPD.