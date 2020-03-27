Hundreds of greyhounds looking for homes after coronavirus shuts down Florida dog tracks

article

The coronavirus pandemic has forced dog racing tracks across Florida to shut down earlier than scheduled, leaving around 1,500 greyhounds in need of new homes.

Mitch Cohen with the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club tells FOX 35 that about 475 of those greyhounds are at his facility.

The organization Awesome Greyhound Adoptions put out a call on Facebook for people to step up and foster some of the dogs until they can find permanent homes.

"The virus has caused early shut down of two tracks and these dogs need places to go while waiting for forever homes," they wrote. "We will provide all you need to foster a greyhound. You provide the love."

Tracks were set to permanently close in December 2020 after voters decided to end greyhound racing in 2018.

To inquire about adopting a greyhound, you can contact one of the following rescues:

