Huntley High School student charged after sending racist, threatening messages: police

A Huntley High School student is being charged with multiple felonies after they were accused of sending racist and threatening messages.

Police say the messages were sent earlier this year but started recirculating around the school this week.

The messages were sent and circulated through social media.

The student's name and specific charges aren't being released because of their age.

"The behavior and ideology that was displayed across social media platforms, and later, engulfed the conversations of many students and staff are NOT what we condone or tolerate at HHS," Principal Marcus Belin said in a letter to families.

This situation remains under investigation by Huntley Police Department.