Hyde Park shooting leaves man critically injured

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Hype Park early Saturday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim, age 27, was on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive at 12:30 a.m. when someone in a Kia fired multiple shots.

Police say the man suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest, leg and back.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests were reported at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.