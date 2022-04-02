I-290 expressway shooting sends 1 to the hospital
COOK COUNTY - A Cook County expressway shooting sent one person to a local hospital Saturday morning, police said.
According to police, around 12:26 a.m., on I-290 near Sacramento Boulevard, police responded to a reported expressway shooting.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
At approximately 2:28 a.m. I-290 eastbound near Homan Avenue was closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:47 a.m., police said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
There is no further information available at this time.