I-290 expressway shooting sends 1 to the hospital

A Cook County expressway shooting sent one person to a local hospital Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, around 12:26 a.m., on I-290 near Sacramento Boulevard, police responded to a reported expressway shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

At approximately 2:28 a.m. I-290 eastbound near Homan Avenue was closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:47 a.m., police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Advertisement

There is no further information available at this time.