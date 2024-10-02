Person killed outside of vehicle in crash on I-294

A person was fatally struck by a semi while they were outside their disabled vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 294 in Hinsdale.

Around 4:20 a.m., the person was standing outside their stalled vehicle in the third lane of southbound traffic of the Tri-State Tollway when they were struck by a semi at milepost 25, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about their identity.

The two right lanes of traffic were blocked as police investigated along with the entrance ramp to the Hinsdale Oasis.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.